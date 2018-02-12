News
Home > News

Icon Alert: The Obamas’ Portrait Unveiling Wows Audiences

A historic moment for a historic couple.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
G20 Summit Day One

Source: Steve Parsons – PA Images / Getty

On Monday, the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery unveiled portraits of our former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

The unveiling is part of a long tradition where former presidents have their paintings hanging in the National Portrait Gallery. Barack’s image will hang in the Hall of Presidents while Michelle’s will find a home in another gallery.

The presidential couple put a lot of thought into who would paint them. After going through two dozen portfolios, Barack finally settled on Kehinde Wiley, while Michelle chose Amy Sherald. Both artists have had work seen across the world, with Kehinde’s paintings even appearing in episodes of Empire.

You can check out the two historical unveilings below!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 2 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 2 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 4 days ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 4 days ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 4 days ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 4 days ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 5 days ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 5 days ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 5 days ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 6 days ago
02.07.18
Photos