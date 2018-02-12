Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B Share Upcoming 24K Magic World Tour Dates

You’ve probably heard by now that Cardi B is hitting the road for her first major world tour later on this year, to help throw a party with her friend and collaborator Bruno Mars. The upcoming tour was announced after the pair crushed it on stage at The Grammys together, and now we know when we can expect to see the two at an arena near us. The “Cartier Bardi” rapper officially joins Bruno for the last leg of his 24K Magic World Tour for a total of 23 dates in cities all throughout North America.

The two superstars are kicking things off in Denver, Colorado for the first two dates starting in the beginning of September. After that, the pair is planning on hitting up major cities like Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Austin, and Philadelphia. The two month long excursion with wrap things up with a four-night finale in Los Angeles, ending on October 27.

Check out all of the dates for Bruno and Belcalis’ 24K Magic World Tour below to find out when you can catch the must-see performances at a venue near you.

Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s 24K Magic World Tour Dates

Sept. 7 – Denver, Co. – Pepsi Center

Sept. 8 – Denver, Co. – Pepsi Center

Sept. 11 – St. Paul, Minn. – Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 15 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 19 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 20 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 22 – Toronto, O.N. – Air Canada Centre

Sept. 23 – Toronto, O.N. – Air Canada Centre

Sept. 27 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

Sept. 28 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

Oct. 1 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center

Oct. 2 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center

Oct. 4 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Oct. 5 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center

Oct. 7 – Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 11 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center

Oct. 14 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

Oct. 15 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

Oct. 20 – Austin, Texas – Circuit of the Americas

Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. – STAPLES Center

Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. – STAPLES Center

Oct. 26 – Los Angeles, Calif. – STAPLES Center

Oct. 27 – Los Angeles, Calif. – STAPLES Center

