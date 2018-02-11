Why LaVar Ball Is A Leader Of The New Black Renaissance

1 reads Leave a comment
Revolt TV’s Twitter channel broke down why LaVar Ball demands respect, no matter how you feel about his antics.
Check out the viral rant below.
We see there’s a little backlash on why we think @Lavarbigballer is a leader of a #NewBlackRenaissance. Personality aside, his approach to business is an example of our ability to shift industries. Specifically sports. https://t.co/ajLDrIR2Oa
— REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) February 11, 2018
Lets put things in perspective. Major sports teams and apparel companies bring in billions because of a majority of star black athletes. The NBA specifically was popularized by players like Magic Johnson, but didn't go primetime on TV until MJ. https://t.co/ajLDrIR2Oa pic.twitter.com/yqV04aolGT
— REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) February 11, 2018
As MJ stepped into the '90-'91 season, the NBA inked a four-year deal with @nbc worth $601 million per year, later rising to $892 million annually in 1994. Major television wanted a piece of the action because black players were propelling the sport. https://t.co/ajLDrIR2Oa
— REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) February 11, 2018