News
Home > News

Why LaVar Ball Is A Leader Of The New Black Renaissance

From Michael Jordan to Allen Iverson to Steph Curry, history backs up the Big Baller’s mission and strategy.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Revolt TV’s Twitter channel broke down why LaVar Ball demands respect, no matter how you feel about his antics.

Check out the viral rant below.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 1 day ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 1 day ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 3 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 3 days ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 3 days ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 3 days ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 3 days ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 3 days ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 3 days ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 4 days ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 4 days ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 4 days ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 4 days ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 4 days ago
02.07.18
Photos