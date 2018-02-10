News
Twitter Is Losing It Over Bearded Barack Pic — But Is It Real?

Even if it’s just photoshop, after the outpouring of #BeardGang support, baby-faced Barry might never come back.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Michelle Obama Addresses White House's Veterans Homelessness Summit

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

A photo of Barack Obama with a full beard hit the web and folks can’t handle the new swag.

But is it the real deal, or just another clever Photoshop job?

Judge for yourself.

