Twitter Is Losing It Over Bearded Barack Pic — But Is It Real?

A photo of Barack Obama with a full beard hit the web and folks can’t handle the new swag.
But is it the real deal, or just another clever Photoshop job?
Judge for yourself.
Posted 4 hours ago
WHAAAAAAAT?!!?! Obama grew a beard? pic.twitter.com/V1mzrDcrYy
— GRYKING (@GRYKING) February 10, 2018
Just saw a picture of 44 with a beard and what is this feeling coming over me make it stop
— Jamie Sits For The National Anthem. (@thewayoftheid) February 10, 2018
Is this photoshop? If not the beard actually suits him 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GkzPsPIaOi
— Idris Elbow (@ErrBodyLuvsCris) February 10, 2018
LMAO they took Letterman’s beard and put it on Obama pic.twitter.com/K3nPOa7F39
— нarry вelaғcĸdyoвтcн (@HitDaBoogiez) February 10, 2018