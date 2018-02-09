Black History Month: La’Torria Lemon

Black History Month Powered by TSU, Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs

La’Torria Lemon is the owner and operator of Lemon-Lime Light Media, a public relations boutique that operates in both Houston, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated from Westfield High School in 2007 and went to Clark Atlanta University to study Public Relations. While residing in Atlanta, La’Torria worked on campaigns with 135th Street Agency for Essence Magazine, So So Def, and various college tours. Through her company, La’Torria has represented Mrs. Georgia Globe 2014, campaigns for Bobby Valentino, Just Brittany, Chauncy Glover, Higher Dimensions Church, cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, talent from ABC Network, Mathew Knowles of the Music World Artist Showcase, talent from VH1, BET, various Award Shows and is one of the coordinators for the Finding Ashley Stewart National Tour. Ms. Lemon has worked closely with Haute Behavior as one of the staffing coordinators on the My Black Is Beautiful Tour’s for the past 9 years.

La’Torria has served as the coordinator & publicist for The Sisters In Power tour which featured Tami Roman, Meagan Good, Kyla Prat, Cynthia Bailey, and more. In addition to representing several tours, she also represented The Musicians’ Wives, BEAUTY Mentoring Organization, Earnest Pugh, Kim Burrell, Miss Mykie, LisaRaye McCoy, Film Producer Chris Kelsey of Turner Broadcasting Studios, Leela James, and a plethora of other brands. With 135th Street Agency, Lemon has activated screenings for STAR on Fox, Academy Award winning film Moonlight, Birth of a Nation, Are You The One on TV One, Hell On Earth on National Geographic, and SnowFall on FX.

La’Torria was named Woman of the Year by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity in 2011, received the Student of the year while at Clark Atlanta University and is one of Houston’s top 30 under 30. When she is not working, she enjoys teaching theater to grade school students.

