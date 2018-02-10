Kandi Burruss Stands In Solidarity With Mo’Nique With Touching Throwback Message

Kandi Burruss Stands In Solidarity With Mo’Nique With Touching Throwback Message

She loves her, for real.

 

‘RHOA’ peach Kandi Burruss posted some touching words for comedian Mo’Nique amid backlash for her generally unsupported boycott of Netflix.

Three weeks ago, Mo posted on Instagram asking fans to boycott the streaming service after they reportedly offered her a meager $500K for a comedy special on the platform.

Despite #MeToo and #TimesUp movements pushing for equal pay for women, particularly women of color, Mo’Nique’s request for support has gone relatively unheard among her peers.

Just recently, fellow comedian Gary Owen took Mo’Nique to task after she publicly criticized mega-producer Will Packer.

“Own your sh-t,” Owen said in a recent social media rant.

But Kandi is standing beside Mo, asking her followers to send the actress positive energy.

“With all the drama that’s been coming at Monique lately I figured I’d send some positive vibes when I came across this pic with her,” she captioned the 13-year-old photo:

Sisterhood, for real.

Photos