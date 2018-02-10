Rain Pryor Upset at Quincy Jones and Jennifer Lee-Pryor Over Revelations Regarding Richard Pryor

Understandably Richard Pryor‘s daughter, Rain Pryor, is not at all thrilled about the fact that Quincy Jones – in his controversial interview with Vulture – revealed that her father had a sexual relationship with actor Marlon Brando.

And yes, she’s super pissed at her father’s widow, Jennifer Lee-Pryor, for backing up what Jones said. But where she kinda crosses the line, in our opinion, is that she says she’s also upset with black folks for believing what Jones (Jennifer Lee-Pryor) said.

Here’s what Rain , 48, posted on Facebook:

“All you who touted Faux News and preach about wanting blacks to be represented in a great light and then posted Q’s interview are irrelevant and full of your own BS. Q, was once a brilliant music producer who is losing his mind, and decided to garner publicity for himself with a sensationalized interview; and because y’all think and equate Fame and Money with decency, you ate it up like thirsty dogs, as he spewed out a lie about my father who’s not here to defend himself.

Then on top of it all, my dad’s so called widow validated it, because she needs to keep legitimizing herself and tarnish our dad even after he’s dead. She hated Q and Daddy.

Y’all so thirsty and LOVE THEM but ever know the real source or full story, and you’re gonna wonder how 45 became president? WAKE UP!!!

So read this, I don’t need you as a fan or a friend. I don’t need anyone in my life that thinks a sensationalized interview is relevant and “incredibly well done.” People who lie or share information to raise themselves up are bottom feeders no matter how much money or influence they have. Wrong is still wrong!!! #GTFOH

I’m getting my millions the correct way, with integrity!!!!”

Wait a minute. Our question is … how does Rain know if black people believe Q’s story? Also, why is it a problem if black people believe it? Is she saying it’s OK for other races to believe it? Why single out blacks? Again, we know she’s in her feelings, but come on, she’s not making sense and is being illogical.

On the other hand, Rain does accept, however, her dad’s own account of having had a relationship with a transwoman:

“My dad was very open with his life, so much so that news of his relationship with a trans woman in the early 70s and 80s wasn’t really newsworthy nor notable. As a child I knew her, not as the trans person in our home, but the lady whom everyone accepted. So much acceptance I did not know she was Trans until recently.

There were no murmurs, nor was it tabloid news or execution by public opinion. It was just another day in our lives. It was just another identity I can assess our father was trying to navigate and process.

It’s funny how during a time of huge inequality, it would have seem to matter more, and , now it’s sensationalized news, but the characters are wrong, and it’s all done to elevate the egos of sad empty people who’s money is proving it doesn’t buy happiness.

However, Daddy did NOT have relations with Brando. There were no trips to his South Pacific Oasis, no flowers or love notes between. Not even a film role.

Why this sudden need to drag Daddy through the Hollywood mud? I find it tasteless and infuriating. At least get the details right, but of course we live in the age of faux news is real unless we disagree for our own agendas, and people need to stay relevant by dishing dirt.

As one of his children, I should not have to defend my brilliant and bruised father to anyone. I should be commenting on his genius comedy and the fact that he not only wrote, directed and produced … he had an office at Columbia Pictures and was once one of the Richest men. I should be sharing prolific anecdotes because he was an activist and so brutally honest. But instead I am sharing much vulnerability with some mean spirited gossip rag readers who believe anyone with money and fame.

Bottom line. This man Richard Pryor, is not your Hollyweird scandal performance. He is our Daddy. He is our perfect imperfection. He is our legacy and we are most certainly his. So get a life and focus back on what’s really going on in the world.”

This has got to be real, real hard for Rain to deal with. And there’s also this: Jennifer Lee Pryor told TMZ that her late husband never hid his bisexuality from their inner circle. In fact, she claims he detailed his relationships with men in his diaries which she will have published later this year.

At this point, we can only wonder WHY Quincy Jones decided to open this trap door.

