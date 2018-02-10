Joy Behar and Meghan McCain Fight With Each Other on “The View”

Photo by

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain Fight With Each Other on “The View”

ABC's 'The View' - Season 21

Source: Lou Rocco / Getty

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got into a contentious spat on The View Friday morning while discussing the White House Rob Porter domestic abuse scandaland what Chief of Staff John Kelly may or may not have known. What’s of note here is that both women are actually on the same side of the issue. However, Behar’s brash sense of humor rubbed McCain the wrong way, and the latter felt that Behar was being insensitive to domestic violence victims.

“We shouldn’t make levity of this, we’re talking about the abuse of a woman,” McCain interjected. “Look at that photo, you shouldn’t be laughing.”

“We”re talking about Kelly, we’re not talking about abuse right now,” Behar shot back. “Don’t say something like that.” After some back and forth, McCain declared that as a Republican she was offended by Behar’s candor. “As a Democrat, I’m offended by Republicans,” Behar offered.

Sunny Hostin managed to steer the conversation back to the subject at hand, but clearly McCain had been stewing. A few minutes later, while discussing how Jared Kushner doesn’t have White House security clearance, McCain turned it back around.

 

