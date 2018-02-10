Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump (Impersonators) Arrive Together at the Winter Olympics

Neither President Trump nor North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are on hand for the Pyeongchang Winter Games, but they were there in spirit. Or at least, two rather convincing impersonators showed up to give the opening ceremony crowd a thrill on Friday shortly after Team U.S.A. appeared in the Parade of Nations. The resemblance is downright uncanny, yes?

All over social media, images of these jokers began popping up, including this photo from the Josh Rogin and video from Chelsea James, both hailing from the Washington Post.

Trump and Kim Jong Un (impersonators) meet at the Olympics! Hilarious. #VPinASIA pic.twitter.com/jf9rCQUsTK — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) February 9, 2018

According to Yahoo Sports, however, the excitement didn’t last long because the ensuing ruckus caused the impersonators to be promptly escorted out of the festivities. However, the duo didn’t leave without “the attention they so clearly sought out.” NPR’s Melissa Block saw it all happen.

Drama! Big excitement as Trump and Kim Jong Un impersonators were just escorted out of stadium right behind me. #pyeongchang2018 #olympics — melissa block (@NPRmelissablock) February 9, 2018

