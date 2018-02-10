Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump (Impersonators) Arrive Together at the Winter Olympics

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Kim Jong-Un and Donald Trump (Impersonators) Arrive Together at the Winter Olympics

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Source: Ryan Pierse / Getty

Neither President Trump nor North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are on hand for the Pyeongchang Winter Games, but they were there in spirit. Or at least, two rather convincing impersonators showed up to give the opening ceremony crowd a thrill on Friday shortly after Team U.S.A. appeared in the Parade of Nations. The resemblance is downright uncanny, yes?

All over social media, images of these jokers began popping up, including this photo from the Josh Rogin and video from Chelsea James, both hailing from the Washington Post.

According to Yahoo Sports, however, the excitement didn’t last long because the ensuing ruckus caused the impersonators to be promptly escorted out of the festivities. However, the duo didn’t leave without “the attention they so clearly sought out.” NPR’s Melissa Block saw it all happen.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Carl Court and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Ryan Pierse, Getty Images, and Uproxx

Video, Third Picture, and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 1 hour ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 1 hour ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 1 day ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 1 day ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 2 days ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 2 days ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 2 days ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 2 days ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
Photos