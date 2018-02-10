YouTube’s Logan Paul at It Again, This Time Over Animal Abuse

YouTube’s Logan Paul at It Again, This Time Over Animal Abuse

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
You would think, after the scandal over his video featuring a suicide victim, Logan Paul would simply have stayed a bit under the radar. He’s spent several weeks trying to deal with the fallout of the scandal, including several projects getting canceled and an apology tour. But apparently not, as a recent video of his — featuring the YouTube star tasering of dead rats — has forced YouTube to pull ads entirely.

Variety reports that YouTube higher-ups have cut off Paul’s revenue stream on the site, removing ads from his channels temporarily and age-restricting his content:

In addition, he fired a Taser on a dead rat in his most recent video, as YouTube noted in announcing its decision to pull ads from Logan’s channels. YouTube also has age-restricted access to Logan Paul’s videos. “After careful consideration, we have decided to temporarily suspend ads on Logan Paul’s YouTube channels,” YouTube said in a statement Friday. “This is not a decision we made lightly; however, we believe he has exhibited a pattern of behavior in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community.”

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

