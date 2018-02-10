Wiz Khalifa Ft. Sosamann – “Best Life” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Wiz Khalifa taps Sosamann to give the world a taste of his “Best Life”. While Wiz khalifa is gearing up for his next project Khalifa Kush the excitement builds watching Wiz Khalifa at work. Peep The Taylor Gang visual with their perspective of living the “Best Life” below.

