Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Wiz Khalifa Ft. Sosamann – “Best Life” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 40 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Wiz Khalifa taps Sosamann to give the world a taste of  his “Best Life”. While Wiz khalifa is gearing up for his next project Khalifa Kush the excitement builds watching Wiz  Khalifa at work. Peep The Taylor Gang visual with their perspective of living the “Best Life” below.

 

 

Zendaya Coleman

WCW: Young And Gettin' It!

13 photos Launch gallery

WCW: Young And Gettin' It!

Continue reading WCW: Young And Gettin’ It!

WCW: Young And Gettin' It!

 

Follow The Crown :

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps

101.1 The Wiz , Best Life , HIP-HOP , Khalifa Kush , King In The Afternoon , King Sharif , King Sharif 3 to 7 , King Sharif The Afternoon King , rnb , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , Sosamann , Taylor Gang , Taylor Gang Records , The Crown Life , The TM-88 , VIDEO , wiz khalifa , wiz nation cincy , Wiz Nation Dot Com

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 15 hours ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 15 hours ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 15 hours ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 15 hours ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 2 days ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 3 days ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 4 days ago
02.06.18
Photos