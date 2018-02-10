SIDE EYE: Omarosa Turns On Trump; Says She Wouldn’t Vote For Him Again “In A Million Years”

SIDE EYE: Omarosa Turns On Trump; Says She Wouldn’t Vote For Him Again “In A Million Years”

Posted 1 hour ago
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Press Briefing At The White House

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

I need Omarosa Manigault Newman to please take several seats.  Now that she isn’t apart of Trump’s crew anymore, she all the sudden sees what we’ve known all along. SMH

Newman, the reality TV star from Trump’s days on “The Apprentice” who joined him in the White House only to be fired less than a year later, said that she would never vote for him again.

She also issued a dire warning about the future of the nation, telling fellow “Celebrity Big Brother” cast member Ross Mathews in the episode airing on Thursday night that Americans should be worriedREAD MORE

 

