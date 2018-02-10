LMAO! The #Cavs Tribute Video To Isaiah Thomas That Is A Must Watch!

In case you needed a good laugh today… you’re welcome!

Cavs release (unofficial) tribute video for Isaiah Thomas for his services in Cleveland. Watch the unofficial farewell IT video below:

