LMAO! The #Cavs Tribute Video To Isaiah Thomas That Is A Must Watch!

Posted 1 hour ago
Cleveland Cavaliers Introduce Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder & Ante Zizic

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

In case you needed a good laugh today… you’re welcome!

Cavs release (unofficial) tribute video for Isaiah Thomas for his services in Cleveland. Watch the unofficial farewell IT video below:

Also: Lebron, Dwade & Cavs Fans React To Multi-Player Trade [Photos]

Also: BREAKING | CAVS Trade Isaiah To Lakers For Jordan Clarkson & Larry Nance!

Also: Cavs Cleaning House: Trade Iman Shumpert, Derrick Rose & Dwayne Wade

Photos