Prank Call: Man Asks Woman Why Her “Sorry A**” Quit Her Job [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Prank Call, a man calls a woman to tell her that she owes $450 for negative PTO. When he breaks down how that happened, and sees that she quit her job, he asks her why her “sorry a**” quit her job. She didn’t take too kindly to such a question, and Roy Wood Jr. steps in. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets In Trouble With A Woman’s Protective Granddaughter [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Beefs With The Whole Dang Family [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Employees Confused By Man Cashing His “Reparations Check” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: