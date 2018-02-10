The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Man Asks Woman Why Her “Sorry A**” Quit Her Job [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
In this Prank Call, a man calls a woman to tell her that she owes $450 for negative PTO. When he breaks down how that happened, and sees that she quit her job, he asks her why her “sorry a**” quit her job. She didn’t take too kindly to such a question, and Roy Wood Jr. steps in. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

