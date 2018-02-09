News
Bermuda Is First Country In The World To Repeal Gay Marriage

After a law allowing same-sex couples to get married passed in May 2017, Bermuda’s Governor repealed it to appease conservative voters.

Posted 10 hours ago
In May, 2017, Bermuda celebrated the passing of a law allowing same-sex couples to marry.

Less than a year later, Governor John Rankin has repealed the law, making domestic partnerships the only option for the LGBTQ community.

The Guardian reports:

Bermuda has become the first jurisdiction to legalise and then repeal same-sex marriage, in what critics have called an unprecedented rollback of civil rights by the British territory.

Bermuda’s governor has signed into law a bill reversing the right of gay couples to marry, despite a supreme court ruling last year authorising same-sex marriage.

Walton Brown, Bermuda’s minister of home affairs, said the legislation signed by Governor John Rankin would balance opposition to same-sex marriage on the socially conservative island while complying with European court rulings that ensure recognition and protection for same-sex couples in the territory.

