In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To Miami Women’s Shelter

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Drake continues to spread the generosity around.

 

Drake continues his recent generous streak in hefty monetary fashion. It was just revealed that the chart-topping and award-winning rapper gave a very welcomed donation to a local Miami women’s shelter.

Per TMZ, Drake surprised a local Miami shelter housing women and children with a $50K donation earlier this week. This comes on heels of other recent benevolent efforts, including $50k on groceries for random Miami shoppers, a $50k donation check to one happy student at the University of Miami and $25k to a high school.

Via TMZ:

[Drake] dropped by Lotus House — Miami’s only shelter for homeless women and children — and dished out toys and games to 140 kids Tuesday. He also handed out $150 Target gift cards to 130 women, and cut a $50,000 check for the organization.

We’re told the money will go directly toward funding the group’s new shelter, which recently opened and holds 500 beds.

Lotus House President Constance Collins told us the “God’s Plan” rapper’s donation will “nourish bodies, minds and spirits of homeless women and children who are among the most vulnerable in our community.” She added … Drake’s timing is perfect.

We don’t know what’s inspired Drake’s latest bout of giving, but we’re not mad at it! With so much distress and cruelty in the world, it’s nice to see someone with such a platform doing something nice for others. You never know how an act of kindness can totally change someone’s life. Kudos to you Drake!

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Christopher Polk/AMA2016, Getty Imges, and HelloBeautiful

Second Picture Courtesy of Gabe Ginsberg and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

Photos