Mustard, RJMrLA Ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Is It Mine” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

2 reads Leave a comment
Dj Mustard and RJMrLA connect for a joint venture ” The Ghetto”. The Ghetto project makes you think Summer is closer than you think. DJ Mustard, RJMrLA and Ty Dolla $ign has finally dropped their new music video for “Is It Mine.” The video displays RJMrLA is comedic form while also highlighting new relationships. Use this visual as preparation for the Summer months,a hot and fun summer. Check out the video, below.
WCW: Young And Gettin' It!
13 photos Launch gallery
WCW: Young And Gettin' It!
1. Zendaya1 of 13
2. Zendaya2 of 13
3. Yara Shahidi3 of 13
4. Yara Shahidi4 of 13
5. Chloe and Halle5 of 13
6. Chloe and Halle6 of 13
7. Chloe and Halle7 of 13
8. Ryan Destiny8 of 13
9. Ryan Destiny9 of 13
10. Amandla Stenberg10 of 13
11. Amandla Stenberg11 of 13
12. H.E.R.12 of 13
13. H.E.R.13 of 13
Follow The Crown :
http://www.Twitter.com/theKingSharif
http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif
Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps
comments – Add Yours