Mustard, RJMrLA Ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Is It Mine” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Dj Mustard and RJMrLA connect for a joint venture ” The Ghetto”. The Ghetto project makes you think Summer is closer than you think. DJ Mustard, RJMrLA and Ty Dolla $ign has finally dropped their new music video for “Is It Mine.” The video displays RJMrLA is comedic form while also highlighting new relationships. Use this visual as preparation for the Summer months,a hot and fun summer. Check out the video, below.

Follow The Crown :

http://www.Twitter.com/theKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps