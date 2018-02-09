Music & Entertainment
‘TEYANA & IMAN’ BRINGS REALITY SHOW TO VH1 (VIDEO) #THECROWNLIFE #SHARIFDKINGSHOW

Written By: Sharif D.King

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert have announced their new reality show coming to VH1 March 26th. Teyana And Iman have become a new cool power couple. They are  the millennials couple that have become extremely intriguing to watch through lens of  music fashion sports and entertainment and most importantly family. This announcement was right on time especially with the launch of Teyana’s New nail Salon and Iman Shumpert getting traded to the Sacremento Kings allegedly. I’m excited to see where their reality show leads us. Watch the trailer below.

 

