‘TEYANA & IMAN’ BRINGS REALITY SHOW TO VH1 (VIDEO) #THECROWNLIFE #SHARIFDKINGSHOW

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert have announced their new reality show coming to VH1 March 26th. Teyana And Iman have become a new cool power couple. They are the millennials couple that have become extremely intriguing to watch through lens of music fashion sports and entertainment and most importantly family. This announcement was right on time especially with the launch of Teyana’s New nail Salon and Iman Shumpert getting traded to the Sacremento Kings allegedly. I’m excited to see where their reality show leads us. Watch the trailer below.
Teyana Taylor's Sexiest AF Moments
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Killing the Philipp Plein Fashion Show At New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. The new queen of MILFsSource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Serving.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Body for daysSource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Come through, Tey!Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. For the culture.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Queen with a crownSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Brag different.Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. "Slim thick."Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Unbothered.Source:Instagram 10 of 10
