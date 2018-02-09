Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He Slept With Marlon Brando

Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He Slept With Marlon Brando

Well it looks like Quincy Jones wasn’t lying about Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando’s sexual relationship.

Richard Pryor had a lot of sex in the ’70s — and it was with both men and women — including Marlon Brando … according to Pryor’s widow, Jennifer.

Jennifer confirmed the Richard-Marlon hookup, which Quincy Jones first mentioned in a pretty wild Vulture interview. As Q put it, Brando would “f*** anything. Anything! He’d f*** a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.” The allegation sent the Internet into a frenzy.

 

