LET’S MAKEUP: Kandi Burruss Shares With #TeamBeautiful What’s In Her Bag

Written By: Hello Beautiful

Posted 3 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss stopped by HB Studios and divulged to our Style And Beauty Editor, Danielle James, what’s in her bag! It was nothing but laughs and surprises as Kandi confessed, “I like the ghetto glue for your lashes. Everybody wanna be using that other stuff.” The ‘ghetto glue’ she is referencing is actually hair glue. Watch the video above to find out why and click the links below to access products directly from Kandi’s bag!

L.A. Girl HD Pro Concealer – $2.38 from Walmart.com

Maybelline Volum’ Express The Falsies Mascara Black – $5.80 from Target.com

Cynthia Black Marble Optical – $129.00 on pre-order from CynthiaBaileyEyewear.com

Alien For Women by Thierry Mugler – $120.00 on Sephora.com (This is Kandi’s favorite perfume!)

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-award

LET'S MAKEUP: Don't Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

15 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: Don't Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: Don’t Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

LET'S MAKEUP: Don't Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Award season is when stars come out with their best makeup looks and try out new trends. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards was held in New York City and stars came out to shine. Whether it was Andra Day's bold look, Ashanti's perfectly nude lip or Janelle Monae's emerald undereye, you can get the look. We rounded up the best beauty looks from the evening to inspire your next look and the products you need to achieve them. Which one is your fave?

 

 

Photos