Look Who Just Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
TheJasmineBrand reports that Masika has opted out of her contact. She is also allegedly pissed that producers only listed her as a main cast member ONCE despite her being on the show for three seasons.

However, K.Michelle will joining the cast next season.

 

Photos