Beyoncé’s Father Says She Wouldn’t Be As Popular If She Wasn’t Light Skin

In a recent interview with Ebony, Matthew said:

“When it comes to Black females, who are the people who get their music played on pop radio? Mariah Carey, Rihanna, the female rapper Nicki Minaj, my kids [Beyoncé and Solange]” he said, pointing out that they all have lighter skin in common.

Mathew also admitted that when he was young, “deeply ingrained colorism” led him to only date white or light-skinned black women.

“I actually thought when I met Tina, my former wife (Beyoncé’s mum) that she was White,” Mathew said.

“Later I found out that she wasn’t, and she was actually very much in-tune with her Blackness.”

“I had been conditioned from childhood,” he admitted. “With eroticised rage, there was actual rage in me as a Black man, and I saw the White female as a way, subconsciously, of getting even or getting back. There are a lot of Black men of my era that are not aware of this thing.”

