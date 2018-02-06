Dad Says BeyHive Wouldn’t Exist If Bey Was Dark Skinned!

This one should get em talking! Take a look at what Mathew had to say regarding race in the music industry and then take the poll below!

Via TMZ:

Brace yourselves Beyhive … Beyonce‘s father says the Beyhive might not even exist if his daughter was darker skinned than she is.

Mathew Knowles went off about race in the music biz, saying “When it comes to Black females, who are the people who get their music played on pop radio? Mariah Carey, Rihanna, the female rapper Nicki Minaj, my kids.”

Mathew spoke to Ebony about his new book “Racism From The Eyes Of A Child“. . .Continue reading more [HERE].

