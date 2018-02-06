Music & Entertainment
Eric Bellinger Ft. Wale – “G.O.A.T. 2.0” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Just last year RNB Crooner Eric Bellinger tapped DC Native and MMG Rapper Wale for his “G.O.A.T 2.0” track.While Eric Bellinger is underrated he definitely brings out the cinematic side in this video. In 2018 Eric Bellinger decides to take things a step further with the visual co-starring Teyana Taylor featuring Wale who plays the detective trying to get to the bottom of the matter at hand in the video below.

 

 

