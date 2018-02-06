Music & Entertainment
Justin Timberlake – “Man of the Woods” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

The  Man of The Woods, Justin Timberlake is making a ton of noise via his new album. It’s been a while since Justin timberlake has dropped a whole body work. This was perfect timing with Justin Timberlake taking the Super Bowl stage. Timberlake has taken his titled track and put a visual to it with the assistance of Paul Hunter and Pretty Bird directing the video. Justin Timberlake uses this visual to shine the light on the country side of his lifestyle and showcases the “Man Of The Woods” in a comedic way in the video below.

 

 

