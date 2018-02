Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer, Tory Lanez – “Miss You” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Cashmere Cat Taps Major Lazer and Tory Lanez come together for their “Miss You” track. Two Super producers and Toronto artist Tory Lanez connect in their newest visual inside of a skating ring. Diplo also makes an appearance inside the “Miss You” video as they ride around the ring with a Zamboni Machine. Watch the skate team hit their routine through out the video below.

