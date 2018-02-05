Music & Entertainment
Kamillion x Dj Webstar x Dj Lil Man x Dj Frosty x Dj Jay Hood – “Jump Around” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

The “Jump Around” Dance craze is trending and becoming a big deal.  Some of New York and New Jersey’s Dance influencers  come together to bring a combined dance of Jersey Club Dances meshed with Lite Feet dance moves.  Watch and Learn the dance in the visual below.

 

 

Photos