Kamillion x Dj Webstar x Dj Lil Man x Dj Frosty x Dj Jay Hood – “Jump Around” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

The “Jump Around” Dance craze is trending and becoming a big deal. Some of New York and New Jersey’s Dance influencers come together to bring a combined dance of Jersey Club Dances meshed with Lite Feet dance moves. Watch and Learn the dance in the visual below.
The 10 Most Random Celebrity Durag Wearers In Durag History
9 photos Launch gallery
The 10 Most Random Celebrity Durag Wearers In Durag History
1. Steven SeagalSource:IMDB via Screen Gems 1 of 9
2. Kevin FederlineSource:SplashNews 2 of 9
3. Hulk HoganSource:YouTube 3 of 9
4. Actor Aaron RuellSource:Fox Searchlight 4 of 9
5. Actor Jamie KennedySource:YouTube 5 of 9
6. John TravoltaSource:GettyImages 6 of 9
7. Spooky BlackSource:YouTube 7 of 9
8. Sacha Baron CohenSource:HBO 8 of 9
9. Terrence HowardSource:IMDB 9 of 9
