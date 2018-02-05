Music & Entertainment
Kodak Black – “Fall thru” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Lately Kodak Black has been the center of attention at first for his wrong doings with the law. Kudos to Kodak Black’s team keeping his name solid while he incarcerated. Kodak has been releasing tons of new music which speaks to  him wanting to roll in peace and let the music speak.  Kodak is just in time with “Fall Thru” track a remake of Meek Mill’s “Fall thru” which is big in my eyes, its definitely kool to see guys like Kodak Black still using his platform to help others going through similar trials and tribulations.  Not only that, but Valentines day is less than two weeks away and why not drop music that speaks to that special someone. In the video below, Watch the clips of Kodak Black and some of the most recent events in his life before being put in jail below.

 

 

iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ryWVZLhTrc8&#8243; frameborder=”0″ allow=”autoplay; encrypted-media” allowfullscreen></iframe>

 

Photos