Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Zoey Dollaz Ft. Future – “One Of One” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 1 hour ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

The Free Bandz signee Zoey Dollaz taps his boss and mentor Future for “One Of One.”  Although Zoey’s Project M’AP BOULE 7 dropped last year it still stands as a solid project. it was only right that we received a visual for one of the most talked about sounds on the project “One Of One”. Peep the beautiful woman and Watch the Free Bandz team stunt in the video below.

 

 

Future + Reebok 'Pluto' Release

Future + Reebok 'Pluto' Sneaker Release [Exclusive Photos]

22 photos Launch gallery

Future + Reebok 'Pluto' Sneaker Release [Exclusive Photos]

Continue reading Future + Reebok ‘Pluto’ Sneaker Release [Exclusive Photos]

Future + Reebok 'Pluto' Sneaker Release [Exclusive Photos]

 

Follow The Crown :

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/ThekingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps

101.1 The Wiz , Free Bandz , Future , King In The Afternoon , King Sharif , M'ap Boule 7 , One Of One , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , zoey dollaz

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 3 days ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 3 days ago
02.01.18
Weird News| Charles Barkley Says There’s No Such…
 4 days ago
02.01.18
Doctors Warn: Stop Wearing Makeup While You Exercise…
 4 days ago
02.01.18
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 5 days ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 5 days ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 1 week ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 1 week ago
01.28.18
31 items
Style Icon: Anthony Hamilton
 1 week ago
01.27.18
18 items
Star Transformation: J. Cole
 1 week ago
01.27.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 week ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 2 weeks ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 2 weeks ago
01.23.18
Photos