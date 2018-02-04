CAVS: LeBron James Responds to the Golden State Reports

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –
A report from ESPN’s Chris Haynes made its rounds Thursday saying that LeBron James would consider leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers end of the 2017-18 season for rival Golden State, if he could get the max.
Friday, LeBron took a page out of President Donald Trump’s book and called it a ‘non-story’.
“If it didn’t come from my mouth it’s not true,” LeBron James told reporters after practice.
He went on to say, “I don’t give a damn if it came from someone close to me. I don’t care if it’s my kids, if it didn’t come from my mouth it isn’t true.”
James called the report nonsense and said he’s not even mad about it.
