Russell Westbrook Gives Priceless Reaction To Fan Getting In His Face On Court

He wasn't here for it.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
NBA: JAN 28 76ers at Thunder

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

One Denver Nuggets fan was a little too hype when his team won against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

Here’s what happened…

Right before the buzzer was about to sound, Nuggets player Gary Harris shot a three pointer allowing his team to win against OKC in the nick of time.

One fan was so hype about the play, he decided to run onto the court and rub it in Russell Westbrook‘s face. The OKC player was not having it.

As soon as the fan intruded his space, he shoved him out the way and gave the classic Russell Westbrook face.

No chill.

Russell had more to say about the matter back in the locker room.

Many on social media acknowledged how lucky the fan was to not get hurt.

Next time, they might want to keep their excitement to their seat, or Russell might give them more than a shove.

 

