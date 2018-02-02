Tisha Campbell-Martin Hints At ‘Martin’ Reboot: ‘It’s Exciting’

Tisha Campbell-Martin just added fuel to the rumor mill when she hinted at a reboot of the beloved sitcom Martin. HipHollywoodcaught up with iconic actress, who tried to play coy about the potential reunion.

“I can’t tell you,” she responded. “It’s been an honor to be Gina all these years and it’s surprising people still love those characters so much.” She added, “It is very exciting.”

Watch the clip, below:

Are you here for a Martin reboot?

RELATED STORIES:

She Said Yes! Martin Lawrence Is Engaged

Martin Lawrence Honored At ‘Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers’

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Marcus Ingram and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Ethan Miller, BET, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Video Courtesy of Instagram and HelloBeautiful