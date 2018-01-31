Migos – “Stir Fry” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

The Migos are living in a whole new world. Not only is Migos embarking on new success but you can see their creativity has elevated greatly between their last album and their newest release, “Culture II”. I admire Migos for continuously adding their touch to the music world without subtracting any of their own formulas. Migos is not only flipping their style of music into icon sounds but also making their lifestyle a movement. Migos are a Superstar Trio group which you can tell has plans to capitalize in all forms of entertainment. Watch Migos stir things up in their Cinematic visual. Migos take the ninja approach in their new “Stir Fry” video below.

