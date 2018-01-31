Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Migos – “Stir Fry” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 53 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Migos are living in a whole new world. Not only is Migos embarking on new success but you can see their creativity has elevated greatly between their last album and their newest release, “Culture II”. I admire Migos for continuously adding their touch to the music world without subtracting any of their own formulas. Migos is not only flipping their style of music into icon sounds but also making their lifestyle a movement. Migos are a Superstar Trio group which you can tell has plans to capitalize in all forms of entertainment. Watch Migos stir things up in their Cinematic visual. Migos take the ninja approach in their new “Stir Fry” video below.

 

 

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

All The Hip-Hop Moments At The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

89 photos Launch gallery

All The Hip-Hop Moments At The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Continue reading All The Hip-Hop Moments At The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

All The Hip-Hop Moments At The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards

 

Follow The Crown:

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps

101.1 The Wiz , Air King Sharif , culture , Culture 2 , King In The Afternoon , King Sharif , King Sharif The Afternoon King , Kingin 3 to 7 , Migos , Quality Control , Quality Control Music , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , Stir Fry , The Crown Life , VIDEO

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 12 hours ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 3 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 3 days ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 6 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 6 days ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
Photos