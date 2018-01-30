SZA: Snubbed For Grammy’s Best New Artist

Last night the 60th Annual Grammy Awards went down. And if you were watching like me, you may have been in disbelief to find out that SZA didn’t win “Best New Artist”.

“Last night, Cara beat out SZA, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, and Julia Michaels for the Best New Artist distinction. Critics complained about her qualifications due to the fact that she first emerged with 2015’s “Here,” which went 3x platinum in the U.S. alone, and peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100. Alessia directly addressed those complaints in her lengthy caption.” – HNHH

21 year old Canadian Artist, Alessia Cara, won, but I’m confused… Didn’t her debut album drop in 2015? Does that even qualify for “new artist”

As the winner, despite the fact I think SZA got robbed, I wouldn’t have given this THAT much attention. There is no doubt that Alessia Cara is talented, but was this her time to shine?

I’m still happy SZA was nominated.

