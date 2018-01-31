Young Thug & Birdman – ” Lil One” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Rich Gang’s Young Thug and Birdman seem to be back on track. The Thugger and Birdman collab track was the first single released in 2017 for the “Rich Gang II: Lifestyles” Album which never dropped. The “Lil One” track is produced by London On Da Track now has new life being that there is now an official visual out. Watch Young thug and Birdman show off the luxurious lifestyle via the “Lil One” video below.

Follow The Crown:

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingsharif

Snapchat: KingSharifSnaps