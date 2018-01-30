Fabolous, Jadakiss – ” Soul Food” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Fab and Jada are coming into 2018 with a strong push. Fab and Jada touch the soul with their new video in Black and White which makes the video more meaningful, there’s a message through out the visual. Fabolous and Jadakiss are taking their “Friday on Elm Street” project to new heights with all the new visuals. Watch the “Soul Food” video below.

