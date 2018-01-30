Music & Entertainment
Fabolous, Jadakiss – ” Soul Food” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Fab and Jada are coming into 2018 with a strong push. Fab and Jada touch the soul with their new video in Black and White which makes the video more meaningful, there’s a message through out the visual. Fabolous and Jadakiss are taking their “Friday on Elm Street” project to new heights with all the  new visuals. Watch the “Soul Food” video below.

 

 

Photos