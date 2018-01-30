Music & Entertainment
Kodak Black – “Poetic G” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Kodak Black brings out his Poetic G in his music. Kodak Black took Meek Mill and Young tugs we ball and put his own spin on it. Kodak has been dropping tons of new music and videos, i’m sure there is more to come. Watch the “Poetic G” visual below.

 

 

