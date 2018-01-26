The XFL is Making a Comeback!!

Early on Thursday, WWE.com broke the news that chairman and CEO Vince McMahon would be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. ET, broadcast on all social platforms for his new company, Alpha Entertainment.

The conference was purported to address the new sports ventures that Alpha will be taking, and many had already made the assumption (based on numerous reports indicating as much) that said new sports ventures would include a brand new football league to compete with the NFL, perhaps with the same “XFL” branding that McMahon attempted in 2001.

The most recent report prior to Thursday’s official announcement indicated that an announcement for the new XFL would be forthcoming, and that the likely plan was for the league to launch in 2020, after building infrastructure and scouting talent.

Confirmation of the XFL returning actually made its way out in an unusual way, as Alpha did a test-stream that revealed some new logos and typefaces.

So @AlphaEntLLC just trialled a live-stream ahead of their press conference at 3PM E.T. This was the final shot. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s happening. pic.twitter.com/n5c4UMkpOf — The Tag Rope (@tagropemag) January 25, 2018

