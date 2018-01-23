Mariah Carey Being Sued For Backing Out On Two Concerts And Then Blaming Promoters Via Twitter

Mariah Carey is kicking off 2018 with a fresh lawsuit. According to The Blast, MiMi is being sued for $500,000 by promoters from FEG Entretenimientos S.A. for backing out of two concert dates in South America and then claiming it was the promoters’ fault.

Two years ago, the promoters claim that Carey backed out of two concerts in Chile and Argentina without giving a reason or much notice.

Devastated my shows in Chile, Argentina & Brazil had to be cancelled. My fans deserve better than how some of these promoters treated them. https://t.co/zuEXQL12Ek — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 26, 2016

The promoters were more upset about the above tweet, which they said was “knowingly false and defamatory and t caused “irreparable damage to their reputation among both concertgoers and musical artists.”

The “Always Be My Baby” singer had previously filed her on lawsuit against them, claiming that she was not paid in full for past performances and that the promoters had also damaged her reputation.

SOURCE: MadameNoire.com

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire

First Picture Courtesy of ullstein bild and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Taylor Hill, Getty Images, and MadameNoire

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and MadameNoire