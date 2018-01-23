Mo’nique Wants Everyone To BoyCott Netflix, Claims They’re Racist & Sexist

Monique is claiming that Netflix severely lowballed for a comedy special … and she says the proof is in how much some other comedians got paid for specials.

Netflix offered her $500k, but she rejected the offer in light of the fact Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock pocketed eight figures.

She strongly believes this is case of racism and sexism and is calling for a boycott.

Netflix says it does not comment on contract negotiations.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: