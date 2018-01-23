9 O'Clock News
Mo’nique Wants Everyone To BoyCott Netflix, Claims They’re Racist & Sexist

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Monique is claiming that Netflix severely lowballed for a comedy special … and she says the proof is in how much some other comedians got paid for specials.

Netflix offered her $500k, but she rejected the offer in light of the fact Amy SchumerDave Chappelle and Chris Rock pocketed eight figures.

She strongly believes this is case of racism and sexism and is calling for a boycott.

Netflix says it does not comment on contract negotiations.

