Thunder Puts Off 148 Points Against Pathetic Cavs

The Oklahoma City Thunder scored 148 points in the team’s victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

This is the most amount of points the Cavs have given up this season.

Cleveland is now 27-18 on the year, they are 16-6 at Quicken Loans Area this season.

The Thunder shot 58 percent from the field, OKC shot 46.7 percent from three.

The Cavs shot 27 percent from three in the game.

