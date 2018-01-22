Jordan Peele Is Done With Acting, and Is Moving to Directing Full-Time

Photo by

Jordan Peele Is Done With Acting, and Is Moving to Directing Full-Time

Focus Features Golden Globe Awards After Party - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

“Don’t quit your day job.” It’s advice most of us are wise to follow, but not Jordan Peele. He quit his day job and became an Oscar-worthy director for Get Out.

The Key & Peele creator, who also appeared on Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and Fargo (and a Panic! At the Disco music video), told CBS Sunday Morning that he’s done with acting. “That’s the idea. Daniel Day-Lewis and I are both out,” Peele said, referencing DDL’s final theatrical role in Phantom Thread. “Acting is just nowhere near as fun for me as directing.”

Peele’s interview airs this Sunday.

 

