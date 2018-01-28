Music & Entertainment
Derez Deshon – “Hardaway” #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Rich Gang’s Derez Deshon lays out the foundation of hard work. Anything you want to achieve is possible, it make take you longer than expect you may have sacrifice, the “Hardaway” but you’ll eventually get to your goal and achievement. Derez Deshon shows some of his trials and tribulations of his come up in the video below.

 

 

 

