MEEK MILL: Another Concert Lawsuit

Another Meek Mill fan is suing the rapper after getting shot at one of his concerts a year ago.

The concert in question went down December 30th, 2016 at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut. Two men died from the gunfire and two others were injured.

Dylan Thomas was shot in the leg and claims Meek’s responsible because he was the man in charge. Thomas goes on to say there has been violence at previous Meek Mill concerts, so he should have known the real possibility of more violence existed and therefore should have had more security.

The incident occurred after the concert in a parking lot on the premises.

The lawsuit also names Roc Nation as a defendant, alleging the company allowed “thugs” to remain on the premises after they had exhibited disorderly, disruptive, argumentative, angry and agitated behavior. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

Meek had been previously sued by the family of one of the men who died, who claimed that the presence of “thugs” incited the violence. Meek responded that the “thug” fan reference in that lawsuit was racist.

It’s a common legal strategy to go after the artists, venue, promoters and security. It doesn’t matter who pays up as long as someone pays.

The question is, did the venue make reasonable efforts to keep weapons out and keep people safe? Or did they cut corners?

If you or your family member got shot, you’d probably be trying to sue, too.

