CARDI B: You Don’t Know Offset

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
Cardi B is standing by Offset‘s side while the Migos rapper is the center of controversy around the use of the word “queer.”

One fan tweeted at Cardi, telling her, “You deserve someone better than Offset.” In a since-deleted tweet, Cardi stood up for her fiance and replied, “Don’t tell [me] about who I deserve with him or not. You don’t know how he matured me. Before I [met] him I ain’t had a lawyer, business management and I was insecure about my music. He gave me confidence and help[ed] me get my business situated.”

After deleting the original tweet, Cardi B followed up with a slightly more vague tweet that pointed out all the negativity that people have been throwing her way lately. She wrote, “People are just too miserable for me I’m sorry I’m to blessed to be dealing with ya [stuff] today. The negativity is not going to tarnish my feelings from these blessings and opportunities I’m getting. Have a good day [shrug emoji.]”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Just because he taught her about business doesn’t make him a good person.
  • The sooner she leaves him, the sooner she’ll be better off.
  • Sooner or later, she might need to cut the dead weight.
Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Photos