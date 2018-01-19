Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number 7!

Via BET:

According to The Blast, the former NFL wide receiver has admitted to being the father of a two year old baby girl after a paternity suit was filed against him last year.

The celebrity news website claims that Ochocinco showed up to court in late December to respond to the paternity suit filed by a woman named Alexia Farquharson and that he subsequently admitted to being the father of their toddler daughter.

The Blast adds that this is Ochocinco’s seventh child from a total of six different baby mamas.

