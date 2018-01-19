Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 4 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Day For Night 2017

Cardi B Reportedly Inks First Movie Deal – blogged by @MsJennyb ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to TMZ, Cardi B is ready to take her career to the next level, as the Bronx-bred rap star has officially inked her first movie deal. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cardi has turned her dancing shoes into money moves and now she’s taking her talents to the big screen. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Although the details on the new film are scarce, TMZ reports that filming starts in March. The publication also reports that the rapper has turned down other opportunities in that month that could have made her nearly $200,000, so it’s safe to assume that the “Bartier Cardi” rapper will be pocketing a good amount for the film.

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 3 mins ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 4 mins ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 20 hours ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 21 hours ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 21 hours ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 3 days ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
Photos