Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!

Cardi B Reportedly Inks First Movie Deal – blogged by @MsJennyb ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to TMZ, Cardi B is ready to take her career to the next level, as the Bronx-bred rap star has officially inked her first movie deal. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cardi has turned her dancing shoes into money moves and now she’s taking her talents to the big screen. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Although the details on the new film are scarce, TMZ reports that filming starts in March. The publication also reports that the rapper has turned down other opportunities in that month that could have made her nearly $200,000, so it’s safe to assume that the “Bartier Cardi” rapper will be pocketing a good amount for the film.

