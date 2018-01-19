Bill Gates Agrees To Pay Off Nigeria’s $76 Million Polio Debt

Bill Gates Agrees To Pay Off Nigeria’s $76 Million Polio Debt

Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates are doing some awesome things with their money.

According to Quartz, the loan was taken in 2014 and repayments were due to begin this year. A Gates Foundation spokesperson spoke to the news outlet and said that they decided to take on Nigeria’s debt after they “met the condition of achieving more than 80% vaccination coverage in at least one round each year in very high risk areas across 80% of the country’s local government areas.”  READ MORE

