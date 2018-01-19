Music
Home > Music

Oprah, Ava DuVernay & Storm Reid Are Cover Girls For Essence Magazine’s February Issue

'A Wrinkle In Time' will hit theaters on March 9, 2018.

Written By: HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted 2 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Essence Cover, February 2018

Source: Warwick Saint / Warwick Saint

Essence readers will have an advance glance into ‘A Wrinkle In Time,’ as cast leads Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid and the film’s director, Ava Duvernay, cover the February issue.

In the article titled ‘A Different World,’ Winfrey, Reid and DuVernay open up about their experiences on set, and deep dive into their future trajectories and the power of imagination.

DuVernay’s role marks the first time a woman of color has directed a movie that cost upward of $100 million dollars, the Disney film is expected to break new ground in Hollywood.

The February issue is slated to hit newsstands on Friday.

You can watch highlights of the trio’s insightful interview here.

DON’T MISS:

Reclaiming The Brand: Essence Is Black-Owned Again!

Kofi Siriboe’s Essence Cover Is Everything We Need Right Now

A woman seen walking in front of the H&M shop. Malaysia...

King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art

14 photos Launch gallery

King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art

Continue reading King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art

King Of The World! Black People Turn Deplorable H&M Ad Into Beautiful Art

[caption id="attachment_2974052" align="alignleft" width="981"] Source: SOPA Images / Getty[/caption] Yes H&M tried it with their "Coolest Monkey In The Jungle" hoodie on this beautiful young Black model. https://twitter.com/CharlesMBlow/status/950208202154610689 But be clear, WE FINISHED IT! Dozens of artists took to social media to redo the ad to show the real power and beauty that our Black boys have. Here are the best images we've seen. Enjoy!  

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 3 mins ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 4 mins ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 20 hours ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 21 hours ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 21 hours ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 3 days ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
Photos