Why Women Don’t Need To Be On “Mancave” To Be Included [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 mins ago
Jeff Johnson‘s provocative new show, “Mancave,” premieres tonight at 10:30pm on BET! For this edition of 3 Things You Should Know, he brought along Mancave co-hosts, Gerald ‘Slink’ Johnson and Marcos ‘Kosine’ Palacios. Jeff warned that the show isn’t going to be what you want it to be. Instead, it’s going to be a whole slew of things; some that we like, and some that we don’t. He also guarantees that Slink is going to “piss you off at lease one time every show.”

Jeff explains why there probably won’t be any women in the mancave, and why that doesn’t actually exclude women from enjoying the show. Click on the audio player above to hear them drop some hints about the show in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

